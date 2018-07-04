Health officials warn of measles scare at Vancouver International Airport

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has issued a measles alert.

The warning comes after an infected person flew on two recent China Southern Airlines flights from New Delhi to Guangzhou, China and then to Vancouver.

Passengers who travelled on flight CZ 3028 on June 23 and CZ 377 on June 24 are urged to get checked out.

READ MORE: Canadian health authorities add more European countries to measles travel warning

Health officials say anyone who went through Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on June 23 may also be impacted.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that is spread by coughing and sneezing.

READ MORE: Measles outbreak: How a decades old, fraudulent anti-vaccine study still affects public health

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that starts centrally, including on the face, then spreads to the limbs and lasts at least three days.

The BCCDC said it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms to develop, meaning a traveller who has been infected with measles from one or both of these flights would develop symptoms by about July 15.