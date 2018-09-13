‘Stuff the Bus’ kicks off fundraising season in Saskatoon

One Saskatoon Transit bus didn’t have any passengers Thursday but instead items to help those in need.

The local United Way kicked off its fundraising season with a “Stuff the Bus” event outside of city hall. The goal was to fill a bus with basic supplies, such as warm clothes and hygiene products.

“Saskatoon Transit donates a bus to us for the day. And companies, teams, and individuals bring basic day-to-day supplies, everything from diapers, toothbrushes, to help distribute to our local community for people who don’t have the resources to get them themselves,” Shaun Dyer, CEO of United Way of Saskatoon and area, said.

“We do work all through the course of the year. This is really a symbolic celebration kick-off that focuses people’s attention on some of the unignorable issues and the acts of local love that are going to get together and help solve them.”

Thank you to @UnitedWayStoon, @cityofsaskatoon staff and partners for organizing #stuffthebus this year. Let’s keep working together to strengthen partnerships to build full inclusion in #yxe. pic.twitter.com/b8NUROVQgy — Charlie Clark (@charlieclarkyxe) September 13, 2018

Items collected were distributed to programs and services in the city that would benefit from the extra support.

Saskatoon’s United Way aims to raise $3.9 million this fundraising year. Last year, it was able to invest over $4 million into the community.

“That’s because Saskatoon’s extremely generous and that’s just the genesis … sort of the DNA of this community,” Dyer said.