Evacuation lifted at Surrey high school after ‘unspecified threat’

Students were allowed back into Surrey’s L.A. Matheson Secondary school around 4 p.m. on Thursday, after the facility was briefly evacuated due to an “unspecified threat.”
Police said they cleared the facility on the 9400-block of 122 Street was done as a precautionary measure.
Students were kept in in a safe location and were monitored by staff, while officers investigated, police said.
More to come…
