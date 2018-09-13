Crime
September 13, 2018 6:55 pm
Updated: September 13, 2018 6:58 pm

Evacuation lifted at Surrey high school after ‘unspecified threat’

By Online Journalist  Global News

Surrey RCMP said the evacuation was done as a precautionary measure, due to an "unspecified threat."

Students were allowed back into Surrey’s L.A. Matheson Secondary school around 4 p.m. on Thursday, after the facility was briefly evacuated due to an “unspecified threat.”

Police said they cleared the facility on the 9400-block of 122 Street was done as a precautionary measure.

Students were kept in in a safe location and were monitored by staff, while officers investigated, police said.

More to come…

