Queen’s Gaels forced to forfeit first soccer game after athletic behaviour violation

The Queen’s Gaels men’s soccer team missed and forfeited their Sept. 1 game at Richardson Stadium in Kingston against the Nipissing Lakes.

A source tells Global News that the players from the Gaels men’s soccer team attended a party before the big game. The source also says excessive amounts of alcohol was involved, which eventually lead to a physical fight.

The source says that as a penalty to the players, Queen’s University decided to forfeit the team’s first game of the season.

“We’ve accepted the sanction,” says Christian Hoefler, the head coach of the team. “We’ve had four games since and we’ve won all four games, so we’ve moved forward from that.”

READ MORE: Kingston, Queen’s University partner to curb unsanctioned street parties

Global News also spoke with Kristyn Wallace, manager of recreation and external communications at Queen’s. She confirmed that an incident took place prior to game day. “The game was forfeited due to a violation of our student-athlete guidelines for behaviour,” she said.

We also reached out to Nipissing University, the team that was supposed to play Queen on Sept. 1. The Nipissing Lakers were seen on the Richardson Stadium field on game day, and that left people wondering.

“We were informed by Queen’s athletics and recreation prior to our scheduled Sept. 1 game in Kingston that they would be forfeiting the game. The department kindly offered us some facility practice time in Kingston, which we accepted as we were playing RMC the following day,” said Vito Castiglione, the athletic director at Nipissing.

READ MORE: Overcrowding, injuries mark St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kingston

Queen’s University continues to investigate the Gaels men’s soccer team’s off-campus violation.