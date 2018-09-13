Dave Grohl leaves massive tip after getting stuck with bar tab

Nice-guy rocker and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl left a 100 per cent tip after getting stuck with a bar tab last week, doubling the bill to the number of the beast.
Grohl was reportedly stuck with the $333.30 bill at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in Hollywood late last month after playing a surprise gig.
A photo of the receipt was posted on a Foo Fighters Facebook group page, showing the bill’s total of $333.30 and Grohl’s generous tip of another $333.00, bringing the total to a number usually associated with Satan.
The Foo Fighters singer also posed for photos with fans at Rainbow Bar and Grill after paying the bill.
Last week, the Foo Fighters had to postpone a number of shows after Grohl lost his voice.
“After opening this leg of the tour September 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Dave Grohl suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest,” the band said in a statement.
“That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono,” Grohl added.
Grohl’s comment came after the U2 frontman had to cancel a show in Berlin after the singer completely lost his voice.
