Dave Grohl leaves massive tip after getting stuck with bar tab

Nice-guy rocker and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl left a 100 per cent tip after getting stuck with a bar tab last week, doubling the bill to the number of the beast.

Grohl was reportedly stuck with the $333.30 bill at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in Hollywood late last month after playing a surprise gig.

A photo of the receipt was posted on a Foo Fighters Facebook group page, showing the bill’s total of $333.30 and Grohl’s generous tip of another $333.00, bringing the total to a number usually associated with Satan.

Dave Grohl tips the most Dave Grohl way possible… (pic via @foofighters fb group) pic.twitter.com/esAkSb2XR6 — Scott Herkes (@ScottHerkes) September 1, 2018

The Foo Fighters singer also posed for photos with fans at Rainbow Bar and Grill after paying the bill.

I knew I wore my @Nirvana shirt for a reason. Thanks for the picture #DaveGrohl. Honor to meet you! @foofighters pic.twitter.com/i3z9GsoT10 — Len Catling (@LenCatling) August 27, 2018

Last week, the Foo Fighters had to postpone a number of shows after Grohl lost his voice.

“After opening this leg of the tour September 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Dave Grohl suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest,” the band said in a statement.

FF RESCHEDULE 2 CANADA DATES DUE TO ILLNESS

"That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono" – DG

9/4 Edmonton & 9/6 Calgary. New dates – Edmonton 10/22 Calgary 10/23

Tix honoured for new dates. If refund is required, refunds available @ point of purchase until 9/25. pic.twitter.com/mldldml850 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 3, 2018

“That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono,” Grohl added.

Grohl’s comment came after the U2 frontman had to cancel a show in Berlin after the singer completely lost his voice.