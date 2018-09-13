Rick Zamperin: With Erik Karlsson, the Sharks have cannonballed the pool of Stanley Cup contenders

Hockey fans have been waiting a while for this bombshell to drop, and boy, did it ever create waves when it did.

Just one day before Ottawa hit the ice for training camp, the Senators traded captain Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks also received forward prospect Francis Perron in the deal.

In return, Ottawa got forwards Chris Tierney, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Norris, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, a conditional second-round draft pick in 2019 and a conditional first-rounder in 2020.

And if San Jose re-signs Karlsson, Ottawa will get a conditional second-round draft pick in 2021 which would be upgraded to a first-rounder if the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup Final this season.

Lastly, the Sens would also get an additional first-round pick from the Sharks no later than 2022 if Karlsson ends up on the roster of an Eastern Conference team this season.

So now that we know the details of the deal, the Sharks are clearly the winners.

By adding Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner who spent the last nine seasons in Ottawa, San Jose has cannonballed the pool of Stanley Cup contenders.

Karlsson, who’s going to be an unrestricted free agent next summer, is joining an all-star cast that includes fellow defenceman Brent Burns as well as offensive stars Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, Evander Kane and Joe Thornton.

Look out NHL, the Sharks are about to take a big bite out of the competition.