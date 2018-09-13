VSB and BC Hydro finalize deal over Lord Roberts Annex school

The deal between the Vancouver School Board (VSB) and BC Hydro allowing the utility to build a new substation below Lord Roberts Annex school has now been finalized.

The school district will receive between $73 million and $75 million, $65 million of which will be used to build a new school and child-care spaces in Coal Harbour, to be completed in 2023.

Then the kids at Lord Roberts Annex will be relocated temporarily, while Hydro builds the new substation underneath.

Once that is completed, a new school will be built at the Lord Roberts Annex site.

As well, the agreement includes $2 million for construction of a playing field at the new school.

Everything is to be done by 2028.

Hydro says it needs to build a new substation in the West End because the electricity system in downtown Vancouver is aging and requires upgrades.