Vancouver School Board sells land to BC Hydro for underground substation

The Vancouver School Board has given the green light to a controversial plan to build a hydro substation in the West End.

Trustees voted six to two Monday night to accept the proposal, which will see the demolition of Lord Roberts Annex with students temporarily moved to a new school in Coal Harbour by 2023.

After that, a substation will be built, then eventually a replacement school will be built on the same site.

The school board says BC Hydro is buying the underground rights at a fair market value, while the school district retains all rights to the property above ground.

Last March, BC Hydro announced it was walking away from the project, including one in Yaletown, due to being asked to pay a price based on full market value of the land.

In addition to the city wanting the full purchase price, BC Hydro says it also learned the city would not be making a decision about whether the project could move forward for several months.

However, the substation in the West End will now be going ahead.

This substation will help supply power for what is anticipated to be a 75 per cent growth in demand across the downtown region over the next 30 years.