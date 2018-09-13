Summer snow in Edmonton means early call for winter clothing donations

The Edmonton Emergency Relief Services Society has put out a desperate plea for warm winter clothing, as a blanket of summer snow hit the city.

Snow started moving into the Edmonton area on Wednesday, with about five centimetres of accumulated snow on the ground by Thursday morning. Some areas outside the city received upwards of eight centimetres of snow, according to Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

READ MORE: Say it ain’t snow! Northern Alberta wakes up to winter weather

Staff at the EERSS said they have been flooded with calls from other agencies to send them warm winter clothing. However, the agency said it doesn’t have enough supply in its clothing bank.

“We don’t have that much, we only have so little so we had to pull from our thrift store everything that we have towards our clothing bank to serve those clients,” EERSS partnership liaison Dalia Abdellatif said.

“This year, the winter came really early so nobody was prepared, nobody even started gathering their winter items… Usually people start donating in the fall so they start collecting all their winter items that they don’t need and just kind of drop it off.”

The EERSS works with 32 other agencies to provide access to basic necessities for the city’s working poor and homeless.

The agency is looking for winter clothing for adults and kids, including hats, gloves, coats, boots, sweatpants and blankets. Donations can be dropped off at the agency’s downtown location at 10255 – 104 St. They are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Beyer said Edmonton and surrounding areas will see flurries continue through the day Thursday, with warmer temperatures around 5 C or 6 C and a bit of sun expected on Friday.

Some moderate flakes falling in Edmonton at 11:20am. Expecting a few more cms of accum. Heaviest bands SE of #yeg moving NE. We'll get a break for most of Friday, but more snow possible Sat/Sun. Tune into @globaledmonton at noon for more info. #yegwx pic.twitter.com/Fr1R6f4eGi — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) September 13, 2018

However, don’t get out of “snow-mode” just yet, Beyer warned. A few showers are possible late in the day on Friday, with another round of snow possible through central Alberta on Saturday. Beyer said a few more centimetres of snow is possible through the weekend.

Watch below: Here is Mike Sobel’s Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

A special weather statement warning of snow in Edmonton and surrounding areas earlier this week has since been dropped by Environment Canada. A snowfall warning remained in place on Thursday morning for both Banff and Jasper national parks.

Warmer temperatures over 10 C are expected by next week, Beyer added.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for Android and iOS.

Follow @CaleyRamsay