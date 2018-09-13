September snowfall expected on Coquihalla, other B.C. highways

If there’s any doubt that summer is coming to a close, Environment Canada is warning of snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday.

The weather office says a cold front is crossing parts of the Interior, dropping the freezing level at higher elevations.

“A cold front crossing 100 Mile and South Thompson regions early this morning is causing the freezing level to drop to near the summit level,” reads an Environment Canada special weather statement on Thursday.

“Flurries are expected this morning over Bebgie Summit and near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway (from Merritt to Kamloops). Local snowfall accumulation of 2 cm is possible.”

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga said there was a chance of flurries in other parts of the Cariboo region, including Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Clinton.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect along the Alberta/B.C. boundary, with Environment Canada advising that as much as 15 centimetres will add to accumulations already blanketing Jasper and Banff national parks.

Conditions in the two parks are not expected to ease until late in the day and the weather office warns drivers to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions on higher elevations of highways around B.C.

Earlier in the week, a snowfall warning was issued for the Peace River region.

“While it’s not unprecedented to have snow in northeastern B.C. at this time of year, it is a bit early,” Madryga said.

— With files from The Canadian Press