September snowfall warning issued for B.C.’s Peace River region

Snow was falling Tuesday morning in the Peace River country of British Columbia and in central Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Peace River region as a total of 10 centimetres is expected to fall.

Heavy snow is also expected along Highway 97 between Pine Pass and Chetwynd.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says it is a bit early in the year to see snow.

“While it’s not unprecedented to have snow in northeastern B.C. at this time of year, it is a bit early,” he said.

“We’re getting snow already [Tuesday] morning in Fort Nelson. We’ll have rain start in the Peace River region late [Tuesday] morning, turning to wet snow this afternoon. Cold, north Arctic winds are in there as well.”

Special weather statements are in place for the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions of B.C. and extend across Alberta, from Grande Prairie east to Cold Lake, covering Edmonton and nearly as far south as Banff.