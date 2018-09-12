anderson
September 12, 2018 9:25 pm

Surrey family of 4 vanishes, RCMP says they may have been headed to Alberta

By Online Journalist  Global News

Sheldon and Nona Anderson and their two daughters were last seen on Sunday, Sept. 9, and were last spoken to on Monday, Sept. 10. A family member reported them missing on Tuesday.

RCMP handout
The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing family of four.

Police say the Anderson family was reported missing by another family member on Tuesday evening.

The four haven’t been seen since Sunday, and were last spoken to by a family member on Monday night.

The family’s tan-coloured 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan, Alberta licence plate BGZ-2221, was last seen leaving the parking garage in the 13700-block of 100 Avenue at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Anderson family’s minivan was last captured on surveillance video leaving the parking garage at their home on Tuesday.

RCMP handout

Mounties say the family has been known to frequent Minoru Park in Richmond, and could also possibly be driving to Alberta.

Police have released the following descriptions of the family

  • Sheldon Anderson is a 43-year-old Caucasian man, about five-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He has dirty blond hair and blue eyes
  • Nona Anderson is a 45-year-old Caucasian woman and about five-foot-nine. She has a medium build and long blond hair
  • Chanel Anderson is a 13-year-old Caucasian girl who is about five-feet-tall. She has a thin build and long blond hair
  • Mariah Anderson is a 10-year-old Caucasian girl who is about four-foot-10. She has a thin build and long blond hair

Anyone who sees the family or has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.

