Surrey family of 4 vanishes, RCMP says they may have been headed to Alberta

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing family of four.

Police say the Anderson family was reported missing by another family member on Tuesday evening.

The four haven’t been seen since Sunday, and were last spoken to by a family member on Monday night.

The family’s tan-coloured 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan, Alberta licence plate BGZ-2221, was last seen leaving the parking garage in the 13700-block of 100 Avenue at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mounties say the family has been known to frequent Minoru Park in Richmond, and could also possibly be driving to Alberta.

Police have released the following descriptions of the family

Sheldon Anderson is a 43-year-old Caucasian man, about five-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He has dirty blond hair and blue eyes

Nona Anderson is a 45-year-old Caucasian woman and about five-foot-nine. She has a medium build and long blond hair

Chanel Anderson is a 13-year-old Caucasian girl who is about five-feet-tall. She has a thin build and long blond hair

Mariah Anderson is a 10-year-old Caucasian girl who is about four-foot-10. She has a thin build and long blond hair

Anyone who sees the family or has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.