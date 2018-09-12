Rick Zamperin: 5 months later, Humboldt remains strong

There have certainly been many emotional moments connected to Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

The night of the crash was certainly one as the nation was stunned by the visuals from the scene and learned about the number of dead and injured.

Our hearts broke when we put the names of those on that bus to their faces, we marvelled at the size of the record-breaking GoFundMe campaign, cried during the vigil for the victims, came together in a show of support for the community by putting hockey sticks out on our porches, and we even wore our favourite team’s colours on jersey day.

Yes, the Humboldt tragedy is something we will never forget.

Wednesday night was no exception.

For the first time since the devastating crash on April 6 took the lives of 16 people and left 13 others injured, the team returned to the ice to face the Nipawin Hawks — the team they were supposed to face on that fateful night.

A minute at the Humboldt memorial

Only two players from that team, Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, remain with the Broncos.

I couldn’t imagine what they were feeling before puck drop and during the emotional post-game ceremony and I can’t fathom what they will be thinking when they step back on a bus for their first road game, on Friday in Nipawin.

But they should know that we are all with them. We are all Humboldt Strong.