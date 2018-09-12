Two people in hospital after daytime shootings in Toronto

Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a pair of unrelated shootings in the city on Wednesday, both forcing nearby schools to initiate threat safety procedures.

The first was just before noon at the Scarborough Centre for Alternative Studies at 720 Midland Ave., just north of Danforth Road in Scarborough.

“We did discover a male who was suffering from a minor gunshot wound,” Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long told Global News Radio 640 Toronto. “That male was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

As a precaution, the adult high school was put on lockdown just after 12 p.m. for about three hours.

About an hour after the Scarborough shooting, officers were called out to another on Capri Road by Highway 427 and Rathburn in Etobicoke.

“We responded to a shooting call in which one male sustained a gunshot wound,” said Long. “We had information that there were two suspects who fled on foot or possibly fled by car.”

Three people were taken to hospital in the incident — the shooting victim and two young witnesses reportedly suffering anxiety from what they saw.

The incident precipitated hold-and-secure protocol for several hours at Burnhamthorpe Collegiate Institute, Bloorlea Middle School and West Glen Junior School, which ended by mid-afternoon.

In both cases, police are looking for suspects.