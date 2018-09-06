3 injured during daytime shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara regional police are investigating after three people were shot in St. Catharines, Ont.
Const. Phil Gavin said police responded to reports of a shooting at Niagara and Church Streets at about 3:43 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers arrived on scene to find multiple victims, Gavin said, adding that their conditions would be released when further details are available. The victims were transported to area hospitals.
Online reports initially said four people were injured in the gunfire.
Police said it’s not an active shooter situation but they are “actively searching for armed suspects.”
Police say there are multiple crime scenes in the area of Geneva, Queenston and Niagara Streets, and they are asking the public to stay out of the area.
Multiple police units are on scene, including the K9 unit.
Investigators say they are working on a suspect description.
More to come.
