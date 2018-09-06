3 injured during daytime shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara regional police are investigating after three people were shot in St. Catharines, Ont.

Const. Phil Gavin said police responded to reports of a shooting at Niagara and Church Streets at about 3:43 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene to find multiple victims, Gavin said, adding that their conditions would be released when further details are available. The victims were transported to area hospitals.

Online reports initially said four people were injured in the gunfire.

WATCH: Multiple patients taken to hospital after daytime shooting in St. Catharines

Police said it’s not an active shooter situation but they are “actively searching for armed suspects.”

Police say there are multiple crime scenes in the area of Geneva, Queenston and Niagara Streets, and they are asking the public to stay out of the area.

Multiple police units are on scene, including the K9 unit.

Investigators say they are working on a suspect description.

More to come.

#STCshooting 10. This is not an active shooter situation. We are actively searching for armed suspects in the previously mentioned area. — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) September 6, 2018

#StCShooting 5. We have multiple scenes in the Geneva / Queenston St / Niagara St area. Please stay clear. — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) September 6, 2018

#STCshooting 3. Our Emergency Task Unit, K9, uniform patrol, 1 District Detectives and Emergency Services Officer’s are all activated and onscene — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) September 6, 2018

#STCshooting 1. At approx 343pm this afternoon we responded to the area of Church St and Niagara St in @St_Catharines for a report of a shooting. — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) September 6, 2018

#STCshooting 2. We arrived on scene to find multiple shootings victims. We will release their medical conditions when we have more details. — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) September 6, 2018

Our media relations officer @PCPhilGavin is on his way to @St_Catharines for developing shooting incident follow him for details. Please stay out the Queenston St / Geneva St area as we investigate. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 6, 2018

#BREAKING reports of multiple persons shot in St Catherine’s on Niagara Street. @NiagRegPolice telling first responders and residents to stay out of the area for possibility of shooter remaining in the area — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 6, 2018