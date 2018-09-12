Westbound 401 closed near Ridgetown following multi-vehicle collision

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed at Orford Road, near Ridgetown following a collision involving three tractor-trailers and another vehicle.

Chatham-Kent OPP say they were called to the scene shorty after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stations 10 & 11 on scene at a serious MVC westbound lanes of the #401 at Orford and Kenesserie pic.twitter.com/2W4xrDNbtU — CK Fire Department (@ckfiredept) September 12, 2018

Police say traffic was stopped in the construction zone, but a westbound tractor-trailer failed to stop and collided into the rear of a stopped tractor-trailer.

According to police, the collision set off a chain reaction, as the first collision caused the tractor-trailer to collide with a third tractor-trailer, which then caused the third tractor-trailer to collide into the rear of a motor vehicle.

Truck fire on #401 under control. Both drivers transported to hospital with minor injuries according @OPP_WR on scene. pic.twitter.com/Qgxk9e7pw0 — CK Fire Department (@ckfiredept) September 12, 2018

Police say the first and second tractor-trailers caught on fire and suffered extensive damage. One of the drivers of the tractor-trailers suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police say charges are pending against a tractor-trailer driver, while the westbound 401 will remain closed at Orford Road for the next four hours as cleanup continues.