N.B. Liberal candidate says campaign vehicle had brakes cut

Liberal candidate Rick Doucet says he’s reported a disturbing incident to police.

The incumbent for Fundy-The-Isles Saint John West recently found the brakes on his campaign vehicle had been tampered with. Now he’s hoping the alleged vandalism isn’t related to the election campaign.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

Mechanic Mike Wright of CCM Towing and Recovery in Upper Letang near St. George says in his opinion, Doucete’s brake lines were cut.

“Rick came down in the morning and says he had issues with his brakes,” Wright says. “I pulled it in, popped the hood, put fluid in and it started pouring out. I realized the lines were cut right there. You could certainly tell they were cut, they were broke off with a pair of pliers or something.”

Wright said whoever did it knew what they were doing.

“He didn’t lay underneath and cut a hose because you would still have a little bit of brake, not much, but you cut them off the master cylinder and you’ve got nothing.”

WATCH: New Brunswickers should be treated like ‘customers,’ Tories say in platform

Doucet says his small Nissan truck, labelled with campaign logos, was unlocked.

The alleged vandalism occurred in front of his house sometime though the overnight hours.

Doucet discovered the braking problems Tuesday morning. He says although he doesn’t know what the motive may have been, it’s unsettling.

“I really hope it has nothing to do with the election,” he notes. “It’s very upsetting to myself and my family, but we’ve got to keep on moving forward and hope this type of thing doesn’t happen again.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick election: Full ridings list

Doucet says despite the incident, he remains committed to the campaign.

“With this type of thing happening, I’m more determined than ever to continue with the campaign and win re-election. I’m certainly not going to be intimidated by anyone.”

The RCMP confirmed they are investigating the incident.