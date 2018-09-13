OurYYC On the Road: Global News live in Bridgeland

Global Calgary is taking our show on the road to Bridgeland.

The neighbourhood northeast of Calgary’s city centre has a whole lot of history and is a community in transition.

Watch as Linda Olsen and Scott Fee and the Global News team broadcast live from the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, overlooking Calgary’s skyline.

Join us as we explore the community’s Italian, Russian and German roots and discover how it’s maintained a reputation for inclusivity over generations. We’ll also tell you who Bridgeland’s most famous citizen was.

A pivotal moment in Bridgeland’s history came 20 years ago, with the implosion of the Calgary General Hospital. We’ll look back at the decision to demolish the facility and hear why some feel it led to a period of struggle for the neighbourhood.

We’ll also look at the gentrification underway in the community as developers are busy putting up pricey homes, mixed in with the condos and modest character homes. Our team will also investigate ongoing development plans on the city’s and community association’s radars.

Some foodies affectionately refer to Bridgeland as “Brunchland,” and you can find a variety of breakfast eateries with lines out the door nearly every weekend. We’ll find out why businesses are eating up the possibility of opening up shop on the main strip.

