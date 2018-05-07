OurYYC On the Road: Global News at the Calgary Zoo’s Panda Passage

Global Calgary is taking our show on the road to the newest attraction at the Calgary Zoo: Panda Passage.

The highly anticipated exhibit opens to the general public on May 7. Panda Passage is home to Er Shun, Da Mao and Canadian-born cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue.

Watch as Linda Olsen, Scott Fee and the Global News team broadcast live inside and outside the exhibit in the Eurasia section of the zoo.

The giant pandas are on loan from China as part of a partnership between the Chinese and Canadian governments. The pandas arrived in Calgary in May after a five-year stay in Toronto.

The adults will be at the Calgary Zoo for five years, but the cubs will head back to China in just 18 months. Global News crews will find out why the cubs are here for a shorter duration and discover more about the global conservation efforts to help this vulnerable species.

Join us as we explore what it took to build the multi-million dollar habitat and find out why it was important to make it as natural as possible.

We will also investigate the potential economic impact of the passage, examining the risks and rewards. You will also hear about the pandas’ diet and what it takes to get all of that bamboo to Calgary.

Tune in to Global News Morning from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6. Global News will also be broadcasting the evening shows live online.