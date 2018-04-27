Hundreds get sneak peek of Calgary Zoo’s pandas

Calgary Zoo officials expect hundreds of their members to take advantage of a chance to see the visiting family of giant pandas before they’re on display for the general public in early May.

Friday was the first day for members to see adult pandas Er Shun and Da Mao, and the two young bears, Jian Panpan and Jia Yueyue. Visitors had to wait up to 25 minutes to see the family, according to officials.

“Our members are a big deal to us… they’re the people that always have our back, are interested in what we do,” Calgary Zoo media relations officer Trish Exton-Parder said Friday.

“We really felt it was important to give them that sneak peek opportunity, a chance for them to be first in the door.”

The pandas were “right up against the glass” when Brittany Layton went through the zoo’s panda passage Friday. She said she expects the animals to be a popular attraction this summer.

“Pandas are my favourite animal so it definitely met my expectations,” Layton said.

“We don’t really get to see them over here so being able to exhibit them is a real treat for sure.”

Zoo officials expect record crowds to view the animals this summer. They have introduced new ticketing measures in anticipation of the visitor spike.

“We try to explain to folks you might get a sleeping panda, a playful panda,” Exton-Parder said.

“Hopefully folks will get a really wonderful glimpse of them and that’s what we can offer when you come into panda passage.”

Seven-year-old Oscar got to see the family in a subdued state Friday, but that didn’t temper his excitement.

“They’re cute and they’re lazy,” Oscar said after leaving the passage.

“And I like being lazy too.”

The pandas left the Toronto Zoo in late March. They will be on public display starting May 7.