March 22, 2018 4:42 pm

Giant pandas set to be flown to Calgary from Toronto

By Michelle McQuigge The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The second half of a panda family’s Canadian sojourn gets underway on Friday when the animals leave Toronto for a new home out west.

Two giant pandas on loan from China, plus the two babies they produced while living at the Toronto Zoo, will be relocating to Calgary where they will remain for as long as five years.

Da Mao and Er Shun, plus offspring Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, will be the first pandas to visit the city since the 1988 Olympics and will take up residence in a multimillion-dollar facility at the Calgary Zoo built expressly for their arrival.

The two panda parents were loaned to Canadian zoos for 10 years as part of a 2012 deal with China.

They have lived at the Toronto Zoo since 2013, where the cubs were born and later famously photographed in the arms of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The cubs will head back to China after a year and a half in Calgary to be part of a breeding program, while the adults will stay on in Canada to try and become second-time parents.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

