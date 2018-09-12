RCMP charge man with arson in August wildfire in Crowsnest Pass

RCMP say a man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting a wildfire in southern Alberta.

The fire covered four hectares in the Crowsnest Pass, near the British Columbia boundary, after it started on Aug. 9. That is roughly the size of four football fields.

WATCH: Wildfire now under control in the Crowsnest Pass

The RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit say it burned near the community of Blairmore and the Crowsnest Pass Hospital.

No buildings were damaged and no one was hurt.

Mark Daniel Foucault of Blairmore, who is 30, was remanded into custody.

He is to appear in Pincher Creek court Sept. 25.