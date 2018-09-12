Police charge son with murder in stabbing of 50-year-old father in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police have charged a 20-year-old son in connection with the fatal daylight stabbing of his father in the city’s west end.

Emergency services were called to the scene of an altercation between two men in the area of Redgrave Drive and Martin Grove Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived and found a man without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 50-year-old Ameer Saib.

Police said one man, later identified as Saib’s son, Noah Saib, left the scene after the initial incident and drove himself to Highway 401 and Islington Avenue, where he was apprehended by police. He was then transported to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, Police arrested and charged Noah with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long confirmed to Global News a female family member was also injured while trying to intervene in the altercation between the father and son. She suffered minor injuries.

The incident marked the city’s 76th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).