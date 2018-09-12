‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 cast revealed: Mary Lou Retton, Nancy McKeon and more

ABC revealed the cast of the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Wednesday on Good Morning America.

The new cast appeared on the show, with their dance partners, to discuss the upcoming season.

Here’s a list of who will be appearing on the dance competition when the new season premieres on Sept. 24.

Radio personality Bobby Bones, paired with Sharna Burgess.

.@AmericanIdol mentor @mrBobbyBones will find the dancing shoe on the the other foot as @SharnaBurgess teaches him a thing or two in the ballroom! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/3qLVS6XXHN — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Model Alexis Ren, paired with Alan Bersten.

Paralympian Danielle Umstead, paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

.@DanelleUmstead goes from Alpine skiing to the ballroom as she joins @artemchigvintse to make a run at the Mirrorball trophy! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/XGQvVzWHKb — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, paired with Lindsay Arnold.

We know he can rack up the quarterback sacks but can @DeMarcusWare tackle the foxtrot? With @lindsayarnold as his partner our guess is yes! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/WCyom1Vrfg — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, paired with Keo Motsepe.

The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise star Joe (Grocery Store Joe) Amabile, paired with Jenna Johnson.

.@AmabileJoe will be delegating that spill on aisle four to join @Dance10Jenna for this season! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/q5x3gcTWFk — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, paired with Emma Slater.

Actor and musician @John_Schneider is makin’ his way to the dance floor this season with @EmmaSlaterDance! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/cUMkfcoqZy — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, paired with Cheryl Burke.

.@juanpablodipace and @CherylBurke are two of a kind working on a full house… and probably an Argentine Tango! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/4zHMgUtssM — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Olympian Mary Lou Retton, paired with Sasha Farber.

America can get ready to fall in love with @marylouretton all over again as she partners with @SashaFarber this season. #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/GLYrci9Vp3 — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Zombies star Milo Manheim, paired with Witney Carson.

The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, paired with Gleb Savchenko.

Singer Tinashe, paired with Brandon Armstrong.

The rumors are true!🤩 SO EXCITED to be on this season’s Dancing with the Stars! 💃🏽😍🙌🏼#DWTS pic.twitter.com/UBfr6uPSg1 — TINASHE (@Tinashe) September 12, 2018