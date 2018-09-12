‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 cast revealed: Mary Lou Retton, Nancy McKeon and more

ABC revealed the cast of the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Wednesday on Good Morning America.
The new cast appeared on the show, with their dance partners, to discuss the upcoming season.
Here’s a list of who will be appearing on the dance competition when the new season premieres on Sept. 24.
Radio personality Bobby Bones, paired with Sharna Burgess.
Model Alexis Ren, paired with Alan Bersten.
Paralympian Danielle Umstead, paired with Artem Chigvintsev.
Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, paired with Lindsay Arnold.
Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, paired with Keo Motsepe.
The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise star Joe (Grocery Store Joe) Amabile, paired with Jenna Johnson.
The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, paired with Emma Slater.
Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, paired with Cheryl Burke.
Olympian Mary Lou Retton, paired with Sasha Farber.
Zombies star Milo Manheim, paired with Witney Carson.
The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.
Comedian Nikki Glaser, paired with Gleb Savchenko.
Singer Tinashe, paired with Brandon Armstrong.
