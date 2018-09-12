Toronto police seek man in sexual assault of unconscious woman outside subway

Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in their investigation of the sexual assault of an unconscious woman near a Scarborough subway station.

Police say it happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 outside Kennedy Station. The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was unconscious lying on the ground when a man approached and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators said the incident occurred in front of several witnesses, one of whom attempted to intervene by yelling at the man.

The suspect, believed to be about 60 years old, then “casually” walked away, police said.

On Wednesday, police released an image taken from a security camera they say identifies the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or contact Crime Stoppers.