Edmonton Oilers rookies rout college all-stars at Rogers Place

It was a complete mismatch Tuesday night at Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oilers’ rookies crushed the MacEwan/NAIT All-Stars 9-1.

The Oilers dominated the first period, outshooting MacEwan/NAIT 20-4. The Oilers’ Ryan McLeod had the frame’s only goal, converting a pass from Tyler Benson with 3:40 to go.

Caleb Jones made it 2-0 when he tucked in a wraparound early in the second period. Benson and Jones added power play goals to extend the lead to 4-0 before the period was half over. MacEwan/NAIT netminder Marc-Olivier Daigle was replaced by Brendan Jensen with 8:40 left in the second, having made 30 saves on 34 shots.

Kirill Maksimov, Tyler Vesel, Luke Esposito, McLeod and Jones all added third-period goals. Ryan Baskerville ended the Oilers’ shutout bid when he beat Olivier Rodrigue with 1:52 left.

The final shots were 68-16.

Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan Bear, two of the Oilers’ top prospects, didn’t play in the game.

Last September, the MacEwan/NAIT All-Stars stunned the Oilers’ rookies 2-0 despite being outshot 49-19.

The Oilers’ rookies will meet the Calgary Flames’ rookies Wednesday night in Red Deer. The game will be on 630 CHED at 7 p.m.