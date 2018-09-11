City of Edmonton seeks input on Yellowhead Trail freeway plan

The City of Edmonton is moving forward with a plan to convert the Yellowhead Trail into a freeway, and now drivers are being asked to provide feedback.

Until November, residents can visit the Yellowhead website to provide feedback.

“Input will help shape future communications and engagement activities to better reflect how you want to be involved and informed,” a news release read. “Feedback gathered will also be considered in future plans for the Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion Program.”

The survey consists of about 20 questions and asks about drivers’ primary mode of transportation, the length of a usual commute and how often drivers commute on the Yellowhead.

The goal for the Yellowhead is three lanes of free-flowing traffic with a target speed of 80 km/h, the city’s website reads.

Some areas of the project are further along in the planning stages than others. For example, the city said concept planning for the intersections at 127 Street and 121 Street won’t start until 2019.