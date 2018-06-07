City preparing for barrage of input for when access points to Yellowhead disappear

Plans to convert the Yellowhead into a free-flow freeway are still being worked on but Edmonton city staff confirm a dozen intersections will disappear as they reduce access points into a handful of interchanges.

Not a lot of detail is available yet, as city staff work through several possibilities for service roads and other access points.

“The project’s been split into six main components and each of those are progressing independently where we’ve got various stages of development occurring,” said Jason Meliefste, the branch manager for infrastructure planning and design with the city.

“We’ve got planning and design starting to ramp up on each one of those.”

That means you’ll hear about open houses, workshops, information letters and website updates over the next few weeks and months.

Councillor Bev Esslinger has heard concerns from constituents about how quickly the interchanges at streets like 127, 121 and 107 will be built.

“Everyone has a different interest on their access but what I’ve heard mostly is… communities will have less access to get onto the Yellowhead. It concerns them.”

A big access point Esslinger has heard about is 149 Street.

“I think anywhere you build an interchange, it’s going to have a concern. 149 Street, for example, there will not be an interchange that crosses north to south, so the impact to businesses on both sides will be significant, as well as the access for those communities.”

She points to the Costco in that area as a key concern.

Meliefste said they hope to get as much feedback from the public as possible.

“There’s a large complexity to the work and people are going to have to identify where they can provide the most valuable input as the project evolves. Whether that’s in the planning and design phase — in trying to understand, if you’re a local business, how it might be impacted by either the property or the construction impacts during construction — or post-construction when it’s operating.”

He said input from residents and how they can get in and out of their communities is also important.

“Interest might be about noise and construction impacts,” Meliefste said.

“It’s really hard to say it’s one specific thing or what the biggest headache will be. There will be a variety of things that we’re looking to actively manage as work evolves.”

Meliefste was vague about an end date, suggesting a two-year gap between 2026 and 2028.

The 10-year, $1-billion conversion of the Yellowhead will be six lanes wide, and the expected speed limit will be 80 km/h, with the goal making it the key corridor across north Edmonton to move goods and services.