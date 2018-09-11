Kelowna’s mayor race could be heating up

The race to become Kelowna’s mayor is expected to go from four to five on Wednesday.

As of today, a quartet of nominees are vying to lead the largest city in B.C’s interior: incumbent mayor Colin Basran plus candidates Josh Hoggan, Bobby Kennedy and Bob Schewe. Tomorrow, though, it’ll likely be a quintet if Tom Dyas joins race.

In an email sent to the media, Dyas asked reporters in the area to join him ‘and his team to an important event on Wednesday, September 12th at 11:30 a.m., at Roxby Square in Rutland for this special announcement.’

Such an announcement, replete with the term “his team,” likely means that Dyas will be throwing his name into the election ring.

If he does so, Dyas and Basran will be the two highest-profile candidates in the field, leading to a likely tight two-horse race. Basran was elected as mayor in 2014, while Dyas is a former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president. Dyas is also head of Kelowna’s bid committee to host the 2020 Memorial Cup.

Dyas said “the City of Kelowna is well positioned to host the 2020 Memorial Cup. We have the perfect venue, and we’ve made significant investments in infrastructure across the City but more importantly, we have the most supportive and engaging community in Canada.”

For council, those who have submitted papers to run include Mark Boyer, Curtis Dibinel, Greg Dahms, Maxine DeHart (incumbent), Ryan Donn (incumbent), Gail Given (incumbent), Graeme James, Gord Lovegrove, Luke Stack (incumbent), Stefanie Van Meeteren and Loyal Wooldridge.