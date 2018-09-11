Attempted ATM robbery in Salmon Arm damages entrance of credit union

The front entrance to a credit union in Salmon Arm was destroyed early Tuesday during the attempted robbery of an ATM machine.

Crews are already hard at work clearing up the damage after an attempted robbery this morning at SASCU’s downtown branch. The credit union is still open just with an alternate entrance. pic.twitter.com/nK8KgklGVs — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) September 11, 2018

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union said the ATM in its downtown branch was destroyed by an explosion, but added that the thieves came up empty-handed. The branch will be open today and that the drive-through ATM is still operational.

Credit union officials said they are assisting the RCMP while noting “this event follows a number of similar incidents in the region.”

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union has branches in Salmon Arm (two), Sicamous and Sorrento and says it has more than 19,000 members and 140 staff.