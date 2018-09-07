Canada
September 7, 2018 11:55 am

Suspect sought, after armed bank robbery in Stoney Creek

By Reporter  900 CHML
Armed robbery at CIBC in Stoney Creek.

Armed robbery at CIBC in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police
A A

Hamilton police are investigating a bank robbery in Stoney Creek.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating attempted bank robbery

Around 230 p.m. Wednesday, police say a man armed with a handgun entered the CIBC on Barton Street East and demanded the teller fill a paper bag with money.

After getting some cash, the man left the bank to a waiting vehicle.

No one was injured, but the suspect remains at large.

READ MORE: Surveillance footage released of attempted robbery at Hamilton store

He is being described as white, 35-40 years of age, with tan skin, a trimmed beard, brown hair and a thin build.

If you have information, contact Det. Hardy or Det. Santostefano at 905-546-3849 or Acting Det. Sgt. Tim Bower at 905-546-2991.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#StoneyCreek
Armed
Bank
barton
CIBC
Gun
HamOnt
Investigation
Robbery
Street
Suspect
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News