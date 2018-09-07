Suspect sought, after armed bank robbery in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are investigating a bank robbery in Stoney Creek.
Around 230 p.m. Wednesday, police say a man armed with a handgun entered the CIBC on Barton Street East and demanded the teller fill a paper bag with money.
After getting some cash, the man left the bank to a waiting vehicle.
No one was injured, but the suspect remains at large.
He is being described as white, 35-40 years of age, with tan skin, a trimmed beard, brown hair and a thin build.
If you have information, contact Det. Hardy or Det. Santostefano at 905-546-3849 or Acting Det. Sgt. Tim Bower at 905-546-2991.
