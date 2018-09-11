Two people arrested after man, woman sprayed with ‘sensory irritant’ in Halifax

Two people are facing charges after a man and a woman were sprayed with a sensory irritant early Tuesday morning in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Radcliffe Drive at around 12:40 a.m.
Police say during the dispute, a man and woman had been sprayed with a sensory irritant by two people known to them.
A 57-year-old man and 39-year-old woman – both from Halifax – were arrested at the scene and have been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon and mischief.
They’re expected to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.
