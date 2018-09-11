Alleged flasher busted in Brantford

A man has been arrested for allegedly flashing a woman in Brantford.
Around 7 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call about a suspicious man.
A woman reported that she had been walking her dog at a park, when a man approached her, pulled down his pants and started to touch himself.
When confronted by the victim, police say the man ran away and tried to hide in a Port-A-Potty.
An 18-year-old Brantford man was arrested and charged with an Indecent Act.
