Alleged flasher busted in Brantford

A man has been arrested for allegedly flashing a woman in Brantford.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call about a suspicious man.

A woman reported that she had been walking her dog at a park, when a man approached her, pulled down his pants and started to touch himself.

When confronted by the victim, police say the man ran away and tried to hide in a Port-A-Potty.

An 18-year-old Brantford man was arrested and charged with an Indecent Act.

