Brantford teen accused of assaulting officer

An 18-year-old Brantford man has been charged with uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer, after an incident over the weekend.
Police were called around 1 a.m. Sunday about a man yelling and screaming on Brock Street.
The suspect was arrested and later taken home, where he was turned over to the care of family members.
However, police were called back to the residence a short time later and the teen was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.
While being taken back to the station, police say the accused began to kick the back of the police cruiser.
When officers tried to calm him down, the teen allegedly spit in the face of one of the officers and threatened to kill the officer and their family.
