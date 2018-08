An industrial explosion in Brantford has sent a person to hospital.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a paint factory on Garden Avenue.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating, but few other details have been released, including the condition of the victim.

Fire crews on scene of an industrial explosion on Garden Ave. One person transported by EMS to Hospital. All other employees accounted for crews conduct primary search for all clear. pic.twitter.com/49Zp77CXGK — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) August 30, 2018

The OFMEM has been notified due to the personal injury and explosion and have assigned an investigator to investigate @_rossnichols pic.twitter.com/MdIqu31nfz — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) August 31, 2018