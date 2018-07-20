Hamilton man charged in Brantford fentanyl seizure: Police

BRANTFORD, Ont. – Police say a man is facing charges after officers seized a large quantity of fentanyl in Brantford, Ont.

They say officers investigating drug activity at a Brantford motel on Wednesday arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

One was additionally charged with assaulting police after allegedly attempting to spit on an officer and with possession for the purpose of trafficking after prescription pills were seized.

Investigators say the motel room used by one of the accused was searched on Thursday and officers seized more than 76 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.

A 23-year-old Hamilton man is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and can be lethal even in small amounts.