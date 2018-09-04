Canada
September 4, 2018 2:40 pm

Wanted man busted in Brantford

Man arrested on outstanding warrant in Brantford.

A wanted man has been busted in Brantford.

While on patrol Friday, officers found a man in the Murray and Darling Streets area who had a warrant out for his arrest.

The accused was stopped and found to have two stolen credit cards, as well as suspected crystal meth and cocaine, worth about $1,000.

A 26-year-old Brantford man is now facing charges and has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

 

