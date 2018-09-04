Wanted man busted in Brantford

A wanted man has been busted in Brantford.
While on patrol Friday, officers found a man in the Murray and Darling Streets area who had a warrant out for his arrest.
The accused was stopped and found to have two stolen credit cards, as well as suspected crystal meth and cocaine, worth about $1,000.
A 26-year-old Brantford man is now facing charges and has been held in custody for a bail hearing.
