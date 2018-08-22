Woman charged after allegedly running over man with vehicle in Brantford: police

A 43-year-old woman is facing charges after a disturbance in Brantford that left a man with minor injuries.

Police say shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a parking lot on King George Road, where a man and woman were seen arguing and vehicles were allegedly being smashed.

The investigation revealed that after getting into a verbal argument, the woman became upset and allegedly drove her vehicle at the man, who had to jump out of the way, before being knocked down.

In the process, police said the accused also used her vehicle to hit the victim’s vehicle, along with another vehicle parked beside it.

The woman was taken into custody on numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief and assault with a weapon.

Crime Brief – a woman is facing charges after an altercation in a parking lot, a male has been charged after breaching a court order and providing false information and a male has been charged after the owner observes him riding his stolen bike. https://t.co/Zu8TqAHxDe pic.twitter.com/6x0Og94FBo — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) August 22, 2018