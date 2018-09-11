Crime
September 11, 2018 2:26 pm
Updated: September 11, 2018 2:31 pm

Authorities warn of violent offender in Metro Vancouver

By Terry Schintz CKNW
Ministry of Public Safety
A A

Authorities have issued a warning about 27-year-old Bryan Kelly.

He’s referred to as a high-risk violent offender and will be living in Metro Vancouver.

Kelly has a violent criminal history, which includes assaults, possession of a weapon, robberies and a drug offence.

He is subject to close monitoring by authorities and must abide by 23 court-ordered conditions, which include staying away from alcohol, drugs and weapons.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Metro Vancouver
Vancouver
Violent Offender

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News