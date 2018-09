Highway 97A north of Enderby, B.C., is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle collision.

According to RCMP, the accident is approximately in the 6600 block of Highway 97A.

@VernonNOkRCMP are currently responding to a two vehicle motor vehicle collision north of Enderby in the 6660 block of Highway 97A. The road is closed to allow for emergency crews to work. Traffic is being re-routed on to Highway 97B and Enderby Grinrod Rd. Updates to follow. — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) September 11, 2018

Motorists are advised to detour through Enderby and Grindrod.

