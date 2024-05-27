Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec court authorizes class action against Bombardier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2024 11:43 am
1 min read
A Quebec judge is authorizing a class action against Bombardier Inc. over claims that the plane maker presented a false picture of its financial situation in 2018. A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
A Quebec judge is authorizing a class action against Bombardier Inc. over claims that the plane maker presented a false picture of its financial situation in 2018. A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec judge is authorizing a class action from shareholders against Bombardier Inc. over claims that the plane maker presented a false picture of its financial situation in 2018, a turbulent year that saw its share price tank.

The lawsuit alleges that Bombardier, then-CEO Alain Bellemare and then-chief financial officer John Di Bert failed to make timely disclosures of key facts around the company’s financial forecast.

Filed in Quebec Superior Court by shareholder Denis Gauthier in 2019, the class action concerns investors who bought company stock between Aug. 2 and Nov. 8, 2018.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In the months leading up to Nov. 8, the Montreal-based company said it was on track to achieve financial goals linked to its restructuring.

Click to play video: 'Bombardier announces plans to lay off approximately 1,600 workers'
Bombardier announces plans to lay off approximately 1,600 workers
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

But in its third-quarter results in November 2018, Bombardier announced it would cut 5,000 jobs and sell off two units, and reported free cash flow that sat “well below” expectations of breaking even without falling back on proceeds from a recent factory sale, according to one analyst at the time.

Stock at Bombardier tumbled 23 per cent on that November day in 2018.

Bombardier, which has since reinvented itself as a pure-play business jet manufacturer, says it may appeal the authorization by the court, which has not yet heard or ruled on the allegations.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices