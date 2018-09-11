Brighton pharmacy robbed at gunpoint

Northumberland OPP are looking for two suspects after a pharmacy in Brighton was robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., suspects entered the downtown Rexall PharmaPlus on Main Street and reportedly forced at least one employee to the ground at gunpoint while demanding drugs.

The suspects fled out the rear of the store with a quantity of drugs. Police say while fleeing, the suspects dropped some drugs.

Numerous officers converged on the area, but the two suspects are still on the loose.

Area schools were in a hold and secure until officers made sure the area was safe.

Police have yet to provide descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland OPP or Crime Stoppers.