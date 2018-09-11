Fire sparked by heating pad at London retirement home causes $30K damage

Fire officials are applauding the quick work of staff at a retirement home just north of downtown London for their response during a fire Monday evening.

All residents at The Manor Village, located at 230 Victoria St., were safely evacuated from the residence by the time fire crews arrived just before 7:30 p.m, officials said.

There were no injuries, and most of the damage was limited to a unit on the fourth floor, although there were reports of significant water damage in nearby units, officials said.

The fire started when an unattended heating pad was left too close to combustibles, causing a chair in the living room to catch fire, an inspector said.

Damage is pegged at $30,000.