Toxic acid found in children’s toy, prompts recall

A children’s toy has been recalled by Health Canada due to a toxic acid found in the product.

“Super Cool Slime” products have been determined by Health Canada to not meet Canadian toy safety requirements due to boric acid content.

Health Canada says, boric acid can be more toxic to children than adults, if swallowed or licked.

READ MORE: Homeopathic, veterinary products from King Bio Inc. recalled over contamination fears

They say if a child consumes high levels of boric acid it can have long-term effects on their development and future reproductive health.

Kangaroo Manufacturing has received no reports of incidents or injuries as of Sept. 10.

Affected products have a production date from July 2017 to March 2018.

They say the slime can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.