September 1, 2018 9:32 pm

Homeopathic, veterinary products from King Bio Inc. recalled over contamination fears

By Staff The Canadian Press

Health Canada
OTTAWA – Health Canada is advising consumers and pet owners not to use homeopathic and veterinary products made by King Bio Inc. and labelled as “Dr. King’s,” “Dr. King’s Natural Pet” or “Natural Pet.”

Health Canada says the products may pose a health risk to people and pets, especially children, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, because of potential microbial contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says high levels of microbial contamination were identified at the manufacturing site in Asheville, N.C.

The products are being recalled by the Canadian distributor, Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd., and include products for children, adults and pets.

They are promoted for various uses, including flu relief, respiratory care, arthritis and joint pain, and stress control.

Health Canada is advising consumers who may have used the recalled products to contact a doctor or veterinarian if they or their pet has health concerns.

