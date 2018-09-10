Traffic
September 10, 2018 11:58 pm

Driver killed after car collides with semi-truck northeast of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP badge.

File / Global News
A A

An investigation into a deadly two-vehicle crash near Waskatenau, Alta. is ongoing, police said in a news release on Monday.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a collision on Highway 656 west of Highway 831 involving a semi-truck and a car.

Police said the 24-year-old Westlock man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

At this point, investigators believe the car was headed west on Highway 656 when it collided with the semi-truck, which was headed east, according to Smoky Lake RCMP.

Waskatenau is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
deadly crash
Fatal Crash
Highway 656
Highway 831
Smoky Lake RCMP
Traffic
Westlock

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News