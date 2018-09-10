Driver killed after car collides with semi-truck northeast of Edmonton

An investigation into a deadly two-vehicle crash near Waskatenau, Alta. is ongoing, police said in a news release on Monday.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a collision on Highway 656 west of Highway 831 involving a semi-truck and a car.

Police said the 24-year-old Westlock man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

At this point, investigators believe the car was headed west on Highway 656 when it collided with the semi-truck, which was headed east, according to Smoky Lake RCMP.

Waskatenau is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.