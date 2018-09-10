Man injured after single vehicle crash in Sundre Saturday night

A man has suffered serious head injuries after a vehicle collision in Sundre, Alta. on Saturday night.

Sundre RCMP said the single-vehicle incident happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 27 just before 10 p.m.

Another driver spotted the smashed pickup truck and called 911.

RCMP said a 41-year-old man had to be extricated from the wreck by the fire department.

STARS flew the man to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

The investigation is on hold due to the severity of the man’s injuries, RCMP said.

It wasn’t the only single vehicle collision to happen near Sundre on Saturday.

In the afternoon, a woman died after veering off the road and being ejected from the vehicle. Police said the early stages of the investigation suggest that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

With files from Global News’ Spencer Gallichan-Lowe