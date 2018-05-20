Calgary area firefighter dies from injuries in remote area near Sundre

A man is dead after an “off highway” incident in a remote area west of Sundre, Alta.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says at around 2 p.m. Saturday, STARS Air Ambulance was requested near the town of Bearberry on Highway 584.

An adult patient was being transported by a private vehicle when it was intercepted by a ground ambulance crew from Sundre.

Brideaux says the male victim, who had sustained traumatic injuries, was declared dead at the scene where paramedics met up with the private vehicle.

Rocky View Deputy Fire Chief Gary Barnett confirms the man was a firefighter based at the Bearspaw Station west of Calgary.

Today we learned of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of our members. We are currently working on how to support the members family. Thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/n6ptYZFgtY — IAFF Local 4794 (@RVCFS) May 20, 2018

Barnett said the victim was from Cochrane and had a young family.

RCMP are now investigating.