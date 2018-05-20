Calgary area firefighter dies from injuries in remote area near Sundre
A man is dead after an “off highway” incident in a remote area west of Sundre, Alta.
EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says at around 2 p.m. Saturday, STARS Air Ambulance was requested near the town of Bearberry on Highway 584.
An adult patient was being transported by a private vehicle when it was intercepted by a ground ambulance crew from Sundre.
Brideaux says the male victim, who had sustained traumatic injuries, was declared dead at the scene where paramedics met up with the private vehicle.
Rocky View Deputy Fire Chief Gary Barnett confirms the man was a firefighter based at the Bearspaw Station west of Calgary.
Barnett said the victim was from Cochrane and had a young family.
RCMP are now investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.