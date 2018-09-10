Crime
September 10, 2018 4:26 pm

Teenager receives 7 years prison in 2015 fatal shooting of London man

By Staff 980 CFPL

Steve Sinclair (pictured) was 49-years-old when he was fatally shot outside an east end after-hours club.

An unidentified 18-year-old was handed down a seven-year prison sentence on Monday after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a London man.

The teenage boy was 15 years old when 49-year-old Steve Sinclair was fatally shot on Sept. 6, 2015, outside an east end after-hours club.

Sinclair was a member of the Gateskeeper, a support club to the Hells Angels.

On Monday, Superior Court Justice Mark Garson rejected the Crown’s request to sentence the 18-year-old as an adult.

The unidentified convict was denied credit for time already served for the three years he’s spent in custody.

