Teenager receives 7 years prison in 2015 fatal shooting of London man

An unidentified 18-year-old was handed down a seven-year prison sentence on Monday after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a London man.

The teenage boy was 15 years old when 49-year-old Steve Sinclair was fatally shot on Sept. 6, 2015, outside an east end after-hours club.

Sinclair was a member of the Gateskeeper, a support club to the Hells Angels.

READ MORE: ‘I forgive you,’ Adam Kargus’s mom confronts killer before he’s sentenced to life in prison

On Monday, Superior Court Justice Mark Garson rejected the Crown’s request to sentence the 18-year-old as an adult.

The unidentified convict was denied credit for time already served for the three years he’s spent in custody.