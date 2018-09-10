Man dies of injuries in motorcycle crash in Selwyn Township

Peterborough County OPP say a motorcyclist involved in a crash in late August has died of his injuries.

Around 9 p.m. on Aug. 31, police responded to a crash on Robinson Road in Ennismore.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling southbound when the driver lost control and entered a ditch.

READ MORE: Motorcyclists airlifted in separate crashes in Peterborough County

“The motorcycle struck a culvert causing the driver to be ejected,” police stated. “The driver was not wearing a helmet.”

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

On Monday, police say the driver died of his injuries. He has been identified as Murray Tebbs, 56, of Selwyn Township.

“The circumstances surrounding this collision are still under investigation,” police stated.